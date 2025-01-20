Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Seizure Notice Issued on Accused Akshay Shinde's House

A bank has issued a seizure notice on the house of Akshay Shinde, an accused in a sexual assault case, due to unpaid loan installments taken by his father, Anna Shinde. Anna Shinde had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 lakh from Bank, but due to the non-payment of installments, the bank placed the notice.

Anna Shinde, who had taken the loan from the private bank, had to leave his house after it was damaged following the assault case. He and his family moved to an undisclosed location. With no steady income, Anna Shinde could not repay the loan, leading to the bank’s action.

The seizure notice was issued on December 4, 2024, and it mentions that the due amount of Rs 2,16,000 should be paid within 60 days. If not, the bank will seize the property mortgaged against the loan.