Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Two Fugitive School Officials Arrested in Karjat

Police have arrested two school officials who were fugitives in the Badlapur sexual assault case. Uday Kotwal, the chairman, and Tushar Apte, the secretary, had been evading arrest since the incident. They were apprehended in Karjat, where they had been hiding.

The case, which has caused nationwide outrage, saw its main accused, Akshay Shinde, killed in alleged police encounter last week. However, criticism had mounted against the police and government for failing to arrest the two school officials, who were also accused in the case. The court had also reprimanded the authorities for their inaction.

The Mumbai High Court had recently rejected the anticipatory bail pleas of Kotwal and Apte. Both officials will be presented in court tomorrow.