Badlapur Tragedy: Child Dies After Falling from Fifth Floor of Under-Construction Building

A tragic incident occurred in Badlapur, Thane, when a 4-year-old girl named Akshita lost her life after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building. According to PTI, the incident took place on Thursday evening around 6 pm, as reported by officials at the Badlapur police station.

Akshita was playing on the fifth floor when she lost her balance and fell to the ground. She was quickly rushed to a nearby hospital, but despite medical efforts, she was declared dead upon arrival.

This is not the first such tragedy to strike in the region. On December 12, 2024, a similar incident occurred in Kopar Khairane, where a seven-year-old boy named Ankit Pansing Thangunna lost his life after falling into an uncovered pit at a construction site.

The incident took place at around 6:45 pm. Thangunna, a class 2 student at Jijamata Convent School in Sector-4, Kopar Khairane, had been playing with his friends after school. They were near the pit, which measured around 15 x 8 feet and had been filled with water, when he lost his balance and fell in. His friends immediately alerted his parents, and his father, along with other residents, rushed to the spot and rescued him. Despite their efforts, Ankit tragically lost his life.