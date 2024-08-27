Dahi Handi 2024: 8 Govindas Injured During Janmashtami Festival Celebrations in Thane

A total of 8 participants, known as Govindas, have been reported injured. The injuries occurred while forming human pyramids to break the traditional 'Dahi Handi' pots, a key event during the festival in Thane on Tuesday, August 27.

At Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, several individuals received medical attention. Kartik Mane, a 13-year-old from Saikrupa Chawl, Anand Nagar, Kalwa, sustained a minor head injury and was treated and discharged. Shreyas Patil, 18, from Thakurpada, Mumbra, suffered injuries to his head and nose, and was also treated and discharged. Shravan Kambale, 19, of More Chawl, Bholanagar, Kalwa, had injuries to his head and right leg and received first aid before being discharged. Pratik Thoke, a 12-year-old from Sitabai Chawl, Samarth Nagar, Mumbra, experienced a right arm injury and was treated and discharged. Anish Chandravanshi, 20, from Kashinath Park, Jai Park, Kharegav, Kalwa, had a minor injury and was treated and discharged.

Jignesh Tambale, 26, from Nandini Apartment, Bhusarali Road, Kalwa, suffered a left arm fracture and is undergoing treatment at the hospital. Tejas Prakash Gade, 24, from Near Lal Maidan, Hanuman Nagar, Gokul Nagar, experienced a head injury and was treated and discharged. Rishikesh Dhaybar, 21, from the same locality, has a right leg injury and is receiving ongoing treatment.

No injuries were reported at Civil Hospital in Thane.

The Dahi Handi festival, part of the Janmashtami celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, continues across the state with traditional enthusiasm. The event involves forming multi-tiered human pyramids to break Dahi Handis (clay pots filled with curd) suspended in mid-air.