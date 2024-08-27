Dahi Handi 2024: 63 Govindas Injured During Janmashtami Festival Celebrations in Mumbai

Dahi Handi in Mumbai: A total of 63 participants, known as Govindas, were reported injured during the traditional 'Dahi Handi' celebrations in Mumbai on Tuesday, August 27. The injuries occurred while forming human pyramids to break clay pots, a central event of the festival. Of the injured, eight have been admitted to various hospitals, while 32 are receiving treatment at outpatient departments (OPDs). Twenty-three have been treated and discharged.

Maharashtra | 63 Govindas injured during Dahi Handi festival in Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation

The hospitals reporting the injuries include J.J. Hospital with one discharge; St. George Hospital with one admitted, one discharged, and one receiving OPD treatment; GT Hospital with one discharge; and Poddar Hospital with six treated and discharged. KEM Hospital has one admitted and seven receiving OPD treatment. Nair Hospital and Sion Hospital have five and seven individuals respectively receiving OPD treatment. Rajawadi Hospital reported two admissions and one discharge, while Veer Savarkar Hospital had one discharge. MT Agrawal Hospital had one admission, and Kurla Bhabha Hospital had one admitted and one discharged. Shatabdi Govandi Hospital treated and discharged six, while Bandra Bhabha Hospital reported three individuals receiving OPD treatment. Trauma Care Hospital had four discharges, V.N. Desai Hospital had three individuals receiving OPD treatment, and MW Desai Hospital had one discharge. BDBA Hospital reported one admission and six receiving OPD treatment, and Lilavati Hospital had one admitted.

Borivali Magathane Mahayuti and Taramati Charitable Trust's Dahi Handi event.

Mumbai: Borivali Magathane Mahayuti and Taramati Charitable Trust's Dahi Handi event, organized by MLA Prakash Surve, honors the Taramati Women's team. The event includes political leaders, celebrities, and a world record-setting Dahi Handi team pic.twitter.com/Yuuq5DNRUs — IANS (@ians_india) August 27, 2024

The Dahi Handi festival, part of the Janmashtami celebrations marking the birth of Lord Krishna, is being observed with traditional enthusiasm across Mumbai and the state. Revellers participate in forming multi-tiered human pyramids to break Dahi Handis (clay pots filled with curd) suspended in mid-air. In response to recent reports of sexual assaults, some Govinda groups have used banners and posters to promote social messages, and several all-women Govinda groups have also participated in the festivities.