Dahi Handi 2024: No Events in Badlapur Due to School Sexual Assault Case, Says MNS MLA

In light of the recent tragic incident involving the sexual assault of two school girls, no Dahi Handi events are being held in Badlapur, Thane district this year, several organizers confirmed on Monday. MNS MLA Raju Patil announced that the party has also canceled its Dahi Handi event in Ulhasnagar, and the event in Dombivli has been called off.

The decision was taken keeping in mind the sentiments of the people, Patil added. On August 20, Badlapur in Thane district was rocked by a massive protest following the alleged sexual assault of two schoolgirls by an attendant. The incident disrupted suburban services for over 10 hours.

In the aftermath, allegations have emerged against the police for their handling of the case, with criticism directed at the delay in registering the complaint and the casual attitude toward the victims' parents.