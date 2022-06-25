Eknath Shinde supporters to gather outside his residence today

After the revolt called by Eknath Shinde, Shiv Sena is gradually becoming aggressive. Initially, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and other party leaders tried to persuade Eknath Shinde and the rebel MLAs. However, today, on the fifth day of the mutiny, the Shiv Sena has become aggressive as the Eknath Shinde group is not ready to withdraw. Uddhav Thackeray had ordered the Shiv Sainiks to fight the rebel MLAs aggressively in the meeting of district chiefs and liaison chiefs held on Friday. Therefore, Shiv Sainiks across the state are now taking an aggressive stance against the rebel MLAs. On the other hand, Eknath Shinde has also accused the state government of taking away the security of the families of the rebel MLAs. However, even after that, the state government is now ready to join hands with the Shinde group. Against this backdrop, Eknath Shinde has also decided to respond to the Thackeray government in the same way. For this, Eknath Shinde's supporters will hold a demonstration in Thane on Saturday afternoon.

His supporters will gather outside Eknath Shinde's house in Thane at 4 pm today. For this, posts are being made viral on social media by the Eknath Shinde group. Let us give our support to Eknath Shinde Saheb who is the omnipotent guardian of Thane. In order to stand firmly behind Shinde Saheb, messages are being sent by Shinde supporters to gather at Saheb's residence on June 25 at 4.00 pm. Therefore, the possibility of tensions escalating between Shiv Sena and Eknath Shinde supporters in Thane at 4 pm today cannot be ruled out.