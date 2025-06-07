Fake Currency Racket Busted in Thane; Rs 1.08 Lakh Seized, Two Arrested

In a significant crackdown on counterfeit currency, police arrested two individuals in Mira Road’s Vinay Nagar area on June 2, seizing fake notes with a total face value of Rs 1.08 lakh, officials said on Saturday. The accused, identified as Suparna Ramkrishna Manna (24) and Suryadev Gopinath Gayen (20), both natives of West Bengal, were caught following a tip-off. During the arrest, police confiscated 26 counterfeit Rs 500 notes from them.

A subsequent search of their residence led to the recovery of an additional 190 fake Rs 500 notes, bringing the total seized currency to Rs 1.08 lakh. Authorities also found printing equipment, reams of paper, and other materials used for producing counterfeit notes. The duo has been booked under Section 178 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, which deals with counterfeiting government currency and stamps, along with other relevant legal provisions. The police are continuing their investigation into the matter.