Fire brigade saves life of youth who fell from Saket bridge

Thane: The life of a 17-year-old youth has been saved due to the prompt rescue operation carried out by the fire brigade along with the disaster management team of Thane Municipal Corporation. The youth, identified as Fardeen Khan, fell into the creek on Monday from a BMC water line near Saket.

Fardeen (17 years old) had fallen into a creek at around 9.30 pm from the bridge over the BMC pipeline coming to Thane near Mahalakshmi temple in Saket while the rain continued throughout the day. As soon as the complaint was received by the Disaster Management Cell, the officers and staff of the Disaster Management Department, Disaster Response Force personnel and Fire Brigade officers and personnel rushed to the spot. He was evacuated by boat after a two-hour search operation despite heavy rains. Fardeen Khan is a resident of Rabodi, Krantinagar.