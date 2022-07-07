Fire in Thane Municipal Corporation school classroom; 22 students released safely

Thane - A fire broke out on an MSEDCL switchboard in a class at Thane Municipal Corporation School No. 48 at Pokhran Road No. 2, Kokani Pada, around 2 pm on Thursday. At this time, with the help of the teachers of the school and the staff of the Disaster Management Cell, 22 students of the school were evacuated safely.

Thampa School No. 48 is next to Shiv Sena Branch at Pokhran Road No. 2, Kokani Pada. MSEDCL's switchboard caught fire in one of the classrooms of this school. Upon receiving such information, the staff of Disaster Management Cell, MSEDCL, and fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot, evacuated 22 students from the school and took them to a safe place at the nearby Shiv Sena branch. No one was injured in the incident and the situation was brought under control, the disaster management department said.