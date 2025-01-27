Ghodbunder Road Traffic Update: Chemical Tanker Accident Near Waghbil Bridge in Thane Causes Morning Rush Hour Chaos

Major traffic disruptions hit Thane's crucial Ghodbunder Road corridor after a heavy chemical trailer crashed near Waghbil Bridge during peak morning hours on Monday, forcing thousands of commuters to navigate through slow-moving traffic for over two hours. The accident occurred on the Thane-to-Ghodbunder stretch, which typically experiences heavy vehicular movement during morning office hours.





The TATA SIGNA trailer, carrying 40 tons of Calcined Alumina, lost control and hit a divider around 7:47 AM, leading to an engine oil spill that further complicated traffic management. The location of the accident - near the busy Waghbil Bridge junction opposite Jalaja Hotel - is a crucial connecting point for residents traveling from Thane, Ghodbunder Road, and adjacent areas.

While no injuries were reported, the traffic police had to implement immediate traffic control measures. A coordinated response involving one hydra machine and two cranes was deployed to remove the massive vehicle, while disaster management teams worked to contain the oil spill by spreading soil over the affected road surface.