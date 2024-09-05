Ghodbunder Road Traffic Update: Frustrated Commuter Calls For Protest At CM Shinde's Thane Bungalow (Watch Video)

A day after a truck carrying hazardous chemicals overturned near the Patlipada bridge on Ghodbunder Road in Thane District, the road remains congested on September 5. Commuters are facing delays and are calling on authorities to impose restrictions on heavy vehicles. Some are abandoning buses mid-route to seek alternate paths or are working from home.

A video circulating online features an irate commuter who has organized a protest at Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's residence tonight at 10 PM, highlighting the frustration over the ongoing traffic issues on Ghodbunder Road. The trouble began Wednesday morning when a truck loaded with 34 tonnes of paraformaldehyde veered off a flyover and overturned at around 7:30 AM in Patlipada. The truck was en route from Nhava Sheva to Bawal in Haryana.

#Thane: A day after a truck carrying hazardous chemicals overturned near Patlipada Bridge, #Ghodbunder road is jam-packed again. Commuters are facing delays, urging authorities to restrict heavy vehicles. Many are abandoning buses & seeking alternative routes or working from home pic.twitter.com/S1ivHNTnQw — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) September 5, 2024

The driver sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized. While locals reported mild eye irritation from the chemicals, officials deemed it not severe. Emergency services worked for hours to clear the road, which remained blocked for over five hours. The traffic disruption also led many schools to advise parents to arrange alternative transportation for their children. Traffic on Ghodbunder Road had already been severely impacted for over 11 hours on Tuesday due to a previous accident.



