Thane Traffic Update: Vehicular Congestion on Ghodbunder Road After Truck Loaded With Hazardous Chemicals Overturns Near Patlipada Bridge (Watch Video)

Mumbai, September 4: Heavy vehicular traffic was reported on Ghodbunder Road in Thane due to multiple incidents, including an overturned truck carrying hazardous materials near the Patlipada Bridge. Also, some school buses caused a traffic jam by entering the wrong lane during pick-up hours on Wednesday, September 4. According to the information, authorities said that it would take approximately another hour to restore normalcy in traffic.

These occurred after a TATA LPT-4830 BSVI truck with a registered number RJ 14 GR 5871 overturned near the Patlipada Bridge while transporting 34,800 kilograms of chemical used in color preparation. The driver sustained minor injuries and was treated in a nearby hospital.

Visuals From Accident Spot

According to the information, the Disaster Management Cell, traffic police, and fire brigade personnel are working at the spot to clear traffic. The road to Patlipada Bridge has been closed for traffic until further instructions, and vehicles are moving slowly in the area. The police have deployed three cranes and a rescue vehicle to assist in the operation.

Adding to the congestion, local school buses reportedly entered the wrong lane in an attempt to bypass the traffic, leading to heavy vehicular congestion in an already dire area. Schools have informed that bus service will not be available for students in the afternoon session. They will need to arrange their own transportation to school. DCP Traffic said that the traffic status has worsened, indicating that it will take at least another hour to clear the vehicles and restore normal traffic flow.

Meanwhile, after about five hours of effort at the spot, the truck that had an accident near Patlipada Bridge has been moved to one side of the road, and traffic on Ghodbunder Road has been reopened.