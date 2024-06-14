Ghodbunder Road Widening: Commuters Suggest Dedicated Lanes, Alternative Routes

As the proposed 60-meter, 8-10 lane widening project on the Ghodbunder Road from Gaimukh to Fountain Hotel gains momentum, commuters and officials are offering their insights to optimize the initiative's effectiveness. The 4.4 km stretch, notorious for severe traffic congestion during peak hours, has long been a bottleneck for both long-distance travelers and local commuters.A traffic police official from the Waghbil division shared his observations with LokmatTimes.com,

"In the Ghodbunder Road, after Gaimukh, there is a sharp left-turn which is a hilly region. Trucks often break down here. For instance, if we are traveling from Anangnagar signal to Gaimukh, there are four lanes. However, after Gaimukh, there are various bottlenecks, and only two lanes are available." The widening project aims to address these challenges by expanding the road from its current width, incorporating service lanes, and improving intersections to facilitate smoother traffic movement.

While the road widening project tackles the immediate concerns, commuters have proposed innovative solutions to complement the initiative. Bharat Soni, Secretary of Hillside Residents' Welfare Association (HIRWA), suggested, "If the 60-meter Ghodbunder road widening is done, there should be a dedicated lane for BST and TMT buses. This could also benefit public transport." He also proposed diverting the traffic bound for Vasai, Virar, and further towards Gujarat from the Bhayandarpada junction through Nagla Bundar, with a landing beyond Vasai Creek. This alternative route, he believes, could alleviate the congestion at the Fountain Hotel junction.

The Shiv Sena MLA who proposed the road widening project acknowledged the commuters' suggestions, stating to LokmatTimes.com, "If commuters feel that the road widening project, coupled with the proposed alternative route, holds the potential to provide a comprehensive solution to the traffic woes in the area, we will discuss it with traffic officials and consider it."

"The Thane-bound carriageway falls under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ), so there are restrictions. We are working on adding new lanes on the other side, which could ease traffic movement. We have seen how travelers were fed up due to immense congestion due to Gaimukh repair works. Commuters were waiting for 2-3 hours. The road widening project will significantly solve the traffic jam problem."

Some commuters have also questioned the project's timeline and efficacy. "Firstly, it has taken the authorities almost three years to realize the problem, and it may take another five years to achieve it. By that time, the vehicle population would have increased so much that we would require a full highway. This is nothing but an empty promise as the state assembly elections are near" said a commuter. While others believe that the authorities should focus on completing the ongoing Thane- Borivali twin tunnel construction, which they believe would be a faster and better option.

Ghodbunder road is one of the major roads leading out of Thane city and connects to the Eastern Express Highway (NH- 3) on one end and to the Western Express Highway (NH-8) on the other end. Ghodbunder Road carries a significant amount of JNPT bound traffic from Gujarat and in the reverse direction. It traverses through dense forests which form part of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park. It also skirts the Vasai Creek for most of its route and overlooks the forest from across the creek. As most of the heavy vehicles travel here, police officials have also suggested the road widening will help to commemorate the heavy vehicles and the cars can travel through the Thane Borivali Tunnel which can help with the traffic de-congestion.