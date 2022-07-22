Girl seriously injured after truck overturns on hut in Thane

A shocking incident has taken place in Thane. An incident has come to light where a girl was seriously injured when a truck overturned on her hut. At around 6:14 am, a truck driver lost control of his vehicle and overturned on a roadside hut on the Mumbai-Nashik highway near Majiwada Bridge, opposite Rustamji, Lodha on the Mumbai-Nashik channel.

In this, the girl from the hut was stuck under the truck. Disaster Management Cell staff 1 pick-up vehicle, 1- bike ambulance, Kapurbawadi traffic police personnel, Kapurbawadi police personnel- 2 crane vehicles, 108 ambulances and firemen along with 1 rescue vehicle are present at the spot. The girl trapped under the truck has been lifted upwith the help of a crane. She has been admitted to the district government hospital with the help of an ambulance by Kapurbawadi police personnel. The name of this 14-year-old girl is Madhu Bhati.