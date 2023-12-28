Help Hungover, Drunk People Get Home on the 31st: Police Appeal Restaurant Owners

Thane: Dr. Vinay Rathod, Thane Traffic Control Branch's Deputy Commissioner has given an important owners to restaurant owners. He has suggested hotels keep designated drivers or arrange for private vehicle services to get their intoxicated or hungover patrons home after partying on the 31st. Dr Rathod also stated that restaurant owners in Thane have positively responded to the idea.

Action will be taken against those who drink and drive. However, to avoid accidents, if you come across anyone who is under the influence of alcohol and is going to drive, prevent them from doing so. Keep five to six additional drivers available. If need be, also keep ready numbers of private vehicle owners. If one drinks and drives, it puts everyone's life in danger. Hence, it is also the hotel's responsibility to take care of its customers, said Dr Rathod in his meeting with hotel owners on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by 35 hotel owners from Thane city, assistant police commissioner Kavayitri Gawit, and officers from the traffic department.