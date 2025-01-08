Kalyan Accident: Mother-Son Duo Crushed to Death by Speeding Truck in Thane (VIDEO)

Thane, Maharashtra (January 8, 2025): A mother and her son were killed after being hit by a speeding truck in the Lal Chowki area of Kalyan West on Wednesday. The woman and her son were crossing the road when the incident occurred.

According to regional media reports, the victims, identified as Nisha Someskar and Ansh Someskar, died on the spot after being crushed by a truck belonging to the Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC). The Kalyan police detained the truck driver following the accident.

The bodies of the deceased were sent for post-mortem. The police are continuing their investigation.

The incident has sparked outrage among local residents. Activists from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) staged a road blockade, accusing the accident of being caused by a broken road divider. Former MLA Prakash Bhoir also participated in the protest and expressed frustration over the accident.