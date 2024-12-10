Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation Begins Demolition of 58 Illegal Buildings in Thane District

The Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) in Maharashtra's Thane district has undertaken a drive to demolish 58 buildings over construction and registration irregularities, an official said on Tuesday. According to a KDMC release, the action follows a Bombay High Court order declaring the structures illegal.

The release stated that a writ petition filed in court had highlighted concerns over the validity of the 58 buildings, citing allegations of discrepancies, document fabrication, and violations in the registration process.

The official said the demolition drive is expected to be completed in the next three months. Out of 58 buildings, six have been demolished, while four were partially razed, he said.

The buildings house around 6,500 residents, many of whom have alleged that they were misled by builders into believing the properties were legitimate. Municipal Commissioner Dr. Indurani Jakhad has assured that the civic body will submit a compliance report to the Bombay High Court, detailing the demolition process and the legal regularization efforts for the affected structures.

