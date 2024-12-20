Kalyan Marathi Family Assault: Akhilesh Shukla Arrested for Attacking Family (VIDEO)

Akhilesh Shukla, a Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) employee has been arrested after assaulting a Marathi-speaking family following a dispute over lighting an incense stick outside their home. The incident occurred in Kalyan, Thane district, and the attack escalated with Shukla bringing a group of 10 to 12 people to beat up the family members.

The altercation, which involved Shukla and his family, began when the victim confronted Shukla about the incense lighting. According to reports, Shukla then gathered a group of men who assaulted three people from the victim's family — Abhijit Deshmukh, Dheeraj Deshmukh, and Vijay Kavlikatte. The victims suffered injuries during the assault. A video of the incident went viral on social media.

🚨 Shocking Incident in Kalyan 🚨



A government official, Akhilesh Shukla, allegedly assaulted Dheeraj Deshmukh in Ajmera Society, Yogidham. Reports claim Shukla even called a goon for the attack. Deshmukh is seriously injured and receiving treatment at Mumbai's Sion Hospital. pic.twitter.com/whp8zRIeye — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) December 20, 2024

Following the incident, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) took a strong stand. The issue was even raised in the state assembly’s winter session. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde assured action against the accused.

Read Also | Kalyan: Two Injured After Neighbor Beats Over Small Dispute in Ajmera Society; MNS Threatens Protest

"FIR has been filed against Kalyan incident accused Akhilesh Shukla and his wife. He is an employee of MTDC, action is being taken to suspend him. Police will take further action. No one should have any doubt that Mumbai and Maharashtra were and will remain Marathi people's. Sometimes some people make wrong statements. We will teach such people a lesson. There was no reason to give political colour to this incident. We will not let injustice happen to the Marathi people. Our Constitution gives every person the right and freedom to decide what to eat. It is not right to reject a house based on eating habits. If such complaints are received in the future, action will be taken," Fadnavis said.

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Shukla, who had been missing since the controversy erupted, tried to clarify on social media. He claimed that his fifth generation lives in Kalyan and that he considers himself a Marathi speaker. He also alleged that the dispute between the two neighbours had been given a linguistic angle. Furthermore, Shukla accused the Deshmukh family of abusing him and assaulting his wife. However, the police have now arrested Akhilesh Shukla and further to investigate the case are ongoing.