Kalyan: Two Injured After Neighbor Beates Over Small Dispute in Ajmera Society; MNS Threatens Protest

In the Khadakpada area of Kalyan, a government official named Akhilesh Shukla allegedly beat a Dheeraj Deshmukh. This incident occurred in the Ajmera Society in the Yogidham area of Kalyan in Maharashtra. It is alleged that Shukla called a goon to attack Deshmukh. Deshmukh has sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital in Mumbai.

The case has been registered by Deshmukh family, the police registered a case of assault against Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation's manager Akhilesh Shukla, his wife, and 8 to 10 unidentified persons. Meanwhile, on Shukla's complaint, a case was also registered against the Deshmukh family.

Ajmera Society Fight

Akhilesh Shukla and Varsha Kalvikatte, both government employees, live next door in Yogidham Society. Akhilesh's wife, Geeta, burns incense outside their house for religious purposes. The smoke from the incense was reportedly entering Varsha Kalvikatte's house, causing breathing difficulties for her three-year-old child and elderly mother.

Varsha spoke to Geeta about the issue, but an argument erupted. In an attempt to mediate, Abhijit Deshmukh and his neighbour, Dheeraj Deshmukh, got involved. Shukla became angry and allegedly called others to physically attack both men.

WARNING! Abusive Language Used in a Video Below. Video May Upset Some Viewers

𝕂𝔸𝕃𝕐𝔸ℕ | A violent altercation broke out in a high-end residential complex in Kalyan, Maharashtra, after a dispute over incense burning escalated. Akhilesh Shukla, a government employee, allegedly assaulted three residents, including Abhijit Deshmukh, who suffered serious… pic.twitter.com/X13Dk9lWgY — ℝ𝕒𝕛 𝕄𝕒𝕛𝕚 (@Rajmajiofficial) December 19, 2024

Abhijit Deshmukh was seriously injured in the attack and is being treated at Sion Hospital. Police are currently investigating the matter. Vijay Kalvikatte, a resident of the same society, recounted the events: "I was sitting at home when I saw Shukla pointing to Abhijit Deshmukh’s room, after which a group of people slammed a bicycle against the door. When I went to see what was happening, seven or eight people began beating Abhijit Deshmukh with rods. When I tried to stop them, they attacked me too and pushed me aside. They even beat women and were shouting abuse at Marathi people, saying they should be killed. Abhijit was beaten so severely that he needed ten to twelve stitches. He has also been threatened with death."

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has taken a serious note of the incident. MNS leader Ulhas Bhoir stated, "If the accused are not arrested within 24 hours, we will take to the streets and protest."

The MNS has expressed support for the Deshmukh family and condemned the attack. "Ulhas Bhoir, the Kalyan district president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, has warned that legal action should be taken against a man named Shukla, who abused and beat Marathi people in a building in Kalyan, Thane district, over a minor dispute, otherwise the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will take to the streets," said MNS in a X post.

"The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will straighten out Shukla, who abused a Marathi person in Maharashtra, but the Marathi people should also wake up now and from now on, just as the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena stands behind the Marathi people, the Marathi people should also stand behind the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena," it added further.