Kalyan Railway Station Tragedy: Security Guards Kill 37-Year-Old Man After Heated Argument

In a shocking midnight incident at Kalyan Railway Station today, a 37-year-old West Bengal native was killed during a confrontation with security guards over access to a Smart City construction site. Rajkumar Vinod Yadav died after being violently slammed to the ground by security personnel following a heated argument near Rahat Medical, opposite Diksha Hotel, at approximately 1:05 AM.

The incident occurred when two security guards, identified as Rahul Shinde from Birla College and Vijay Dange from Ambivali, stopped the victim from passing through the Smart City construction area. What began as a verbal dispute escalated into physical violence, resulting in Yadav sustaining fatal head injuries after being lifted and thrown to the ground. He was rushed to Rukmini Bai Government Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Police officials from Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station have confirmed that CCTV footage from Rahat Medical has been obtained as evidence. The suspects were quickly apprehended following the incident, and a murder case has been registered. The victim, originally from Yamuna Bandh, Raniganj, West Bengal, became the latest casualty in what appears to be a dispute over construction site access restrictions.

The investigation is currently being conducted by the Mahatma Phule Chowk Police Station, with authorities examining additional evidence and witness statements to build their case against the arrested security guards.