Kalyan: Several Injured, Women Assaulted After Violent Clash Erupts Between Two Groups in Mohane Village

A woman was assaulted, and several locals were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups in the Kalyan area of Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday night, October 22. The incident occurred over a firecracker stall, which argument turned into a violent clash between locals, which involved vandalising structures and stone pelting.

As per the preliminary information, the argument broke out after two men from Lahuji Nagar went to purchase crackers from a stall near the police in Mohane village, which was later resolved. However, around midnight, a group of local goons from Mohane reportedly went to Lahuji Nagar, vandalised houses, and assaulted women. They also pelted stones, injuring around 9 to 10 people.

After receiving the information, the Kalyan Khadakpada police rushed to the spot and controlled the situation. Despite police presence, hundreds of goons allegedly continued pelting stones, vandalising property, and beating women.