Kalyan-Shilphata Road to Be Closed for 5 Days from February 5 to 10 for Nilaje Railway Flyover Work; Check Alternate Routes

Kalyan-Shilphata road in the Thane district of Maharashtra will remain closed from February 5 to 10, 2025, due to construction work on the Nilaje Railway flyover. Commuters and citizens of Kalyan, Dombivli and Ambernath areas will face heavy vehicular traffic. However, authorities route out alternate routes to ease traffic congestion in the region.

The work on the Nilaje Railway flyover near Palava Junction on the Kalyan-Shilphata road will be carried out from midnight on February 5 to midnight on February 10. Therefore, during this period, all vehicles coming towards Palava Junction on Shilphata Road will be suspended.

According to the information given by Deputy Commissioner of Police Pankaj Shirsat, the work of the Delhi JNPT dedicated high-speed rail freight section is underway by the railway administration. This railway line will pass under the Nilaje Railway flyover near Palava Junction Xperia Mall in Shilphata. The reconstruction work of the bridge has already started. Since this work cannot be done during rush hour, it has been decided to close all types of traffic from February 5 to 10.

Alternate Routes

For passengers from Kalyan: Travel via Mothagaon-Mankoli Flyover to reach your destination.

For those heading towards Navi Mumbai or Panvel via Shilphata: Take a left turn at Katai Naka and proceed via Taloja Road through the Badlapur Pipeline.

For vehicles from Badlapur, Ambernath, and Karjat: Avoid Katai Naka and instead take a turn at Khoni village. Continue towards Panvel and Navi Mumbai via Taloja Concrete Road.

For light and medium vehicles: Use the alternate route from Katai Gaon Kaman towards Lodha Palava. From there, rejoin the regular route at Palava Junction to reach your destination.

For drivers from Badlapur, Ambernath, and Karjat: Do not head towards Katai Naka. Instead, turn at Khoni Gaon and proceed towards Panvel and Navi Mumbai via Taloja Concrete Road.

Heavy and bulky vehicles are strictly prohibited from using this road during the closure period. Vehicles must follow only the designated alternate routes. Commuters are requested to adhere to the instructions issued by the Thane City Traffic Control Department to ensure smooth traffic movement.