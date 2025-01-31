Mumbai: Under-Construction Structure Collapses During Metro Line 4 Work in Chembur's Suman Nagar (Watch Video)

A 20-foot under-construction structure collapsed in Chembur's Suman Nagar area in Mumbai on Thursday, January 30. The structure was part of the ongoing Metro Line 4 construction, which connects Wadala-Ghatkopar-Ksaravadali.

As per the information, no injuries or casualties were reported. Rescue work is underway in the residential area. More details are awaited. According to the FPJ report, the incident took place on the road leading to Sion-Trombay Road around 9.30 pm on Thursday.

Under-Construction Structure Collapse in Chembur

VIDEO | Mumbai: Under-construction structure collapses during Metro Line 4 (Wadala-Ghatkopar-Ksaravadali) work in Chembur's Suman Nagar. Rescue work under way. More details are awaited.#MumbaiNews#MumbaiMetro



The structure collapsed on a security guard's cabin within the Suman Nagar society premises which has created chaos in the area. The accident occurred at Metro Pillar 105C, where an initial 4.5-metre section had been completed, and an additional 8-metre steel reinforcement structure was being installed, reported FPJ.

The collapse occurred while the temporary shuttering was being removed. A turnbuckle fastener attached to the concrete block reportedly broke after being struck by an unknown object. This caused the ropes securing the reinforcement cage to loosen, resulting in the structure toppling onto the security cabin and damaging its metal sheet.