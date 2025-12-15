Lok Adalat in Thane: Over 11,800 Pending E-Challan Cases Settled, Rs 1.32 Crore Collected

In the Lok Adalat held in Thane, more than 11,000 e-challans were settled on December 13. Fines of Rs 1.32 crore were deposited in the court on December 15. When one breaks any traffic rule, then, as per the Motor Vehicles Act, the traffic violators are issued an e-challan. The e-challan is sent directly to their registered number. A case is filed against the violators who ignore the payments. On December 13, 11,827 cases were settled.

After an official appeal was made by the Thane city transport department, vehicle owners got the opportunity to clear their outstanding fines. The major aim of this drive was to resolve the long-pending cases against the motorists who failed to pay the fines imposed on them for violation of traffic rules. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pankaj Shirsat said, "The Lok Adalat is not only a penal measure but also an awareness initiative to encourage citizens to follow traffic rules, reduce accidents and avoid the burden of fines."

Also Read: Maharashtra Accident News: Seven-Year-Old Boy Killed After Bike Hits Pothole, Run Over by Truck on Parol–Shirsad Road

Apart from e-challan settlement, the Thane Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) sanctioned compensation of Rs 1.25 crore to the family of a police inspector who died in a road accident while on duty, during the National Lok Adalat.

The compensation was finalised through a mutual settlement between the claimants and the insurance company after consistent efforts by lawyers representing both sides at the National Lok Adalat held at the Thane District Sessions Court on Saturday, an official said. The order was passed by the Lok Adalat bench led by Motor Accident Court Judge R.V. Mohite.

The deceased, Praveen Ashok Dinkar (47), a Thane resident, was serving as an inspector at Mumbai’s Marine Drive police station. On April 14, 2023, he sustained serious injuries when a BEST bus collided with his motorcycle while he was commuting to work. He later succumbed to the injuries, leaving behind his wife, two minor daughters and elderly parents. Following the accident, his wife had approached the Thane Motor Accident Court seeking compensation.

The case was referred to the National Lok Adalat to facilitate an amicable resolution between the insurance company and the deceased officer’s legal heirs. A cheque of Rs 1.25 crore was formally handed over to the family in the presence of Thane Sessions Judge Srinivas Agarwal, the official added.