Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: 746 Elderly and Disabled Persons Cast Votes from Home in Thane

In Maharashtra's Thane district, a total of 746 people aged above 85, along with those with disabilities, have cast their votes from home for the upcoming state assembly elections, an official confirmed on Tuesday. A total of 933 people from 18 assembly constituencies in the district had registered for the home voting facility for the November 20 state polls.

As of Monday, 651 people aged above 85 and 95 persons with disabilities from 12 assembly constituencies in Thane district have cast their votes, according to a district poll official.

The home voting facility, which will be available until November 17, has been implemented following all necessary protocols to ensure maximum participation in the upcoming assembly elections, the official added.