Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: Thane Police Enforce 100-Meter Ban Near Counting Centers For November 23

The counting of votes for the assembly elections is scheduled for Saturday. In light of this, the Thane City Police Commissionerate has imposed a ban on citizens entering the 100-meter area around the counting center buildings in 14 assembly constituencies. The prohibitory order was issued by Special Branch Deputy Commissioner of Police, Meena Makwana, on Friday.

In her order, Deputy Commissioner Makwana stated that the Thane Police Commissionerate oversees 14 constituencies: Bhiwandi Rural, Bhiwandi West, Bhiwandi East, Kalyan West, Murbad, Ambernath, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan East, Dombivli, Kalyan Rural, Ovala Majivada, Kopri Pachpakhadi, Thane, and Mumbra Kalwa. To ensure peace and security at the counting centers during the general election, appropriate prohibitory orders have been implemented. The entry of election officers, employees, candidates or their authorized representatives, and anyone not specifically authorized by the Election Commission will be prohibited within 100 meters of the counting centers. Police have warned that strict action will be taken against those who violate these rules.

In addition, the carrying of weapons within this restricted area will be prohibited. All shops within 100 meters of the counting centers are required to remain closed. Vehicles, processions, and demonstrations will also be banned in the area. The use of loudspeakers, musical instruments, or any noise-polluting devices will not be allowed within the 100-meter radius. This order will remain in effect from 1 a.m. to 12 midnight on November 23.