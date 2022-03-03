Manage water crisis; 50% water cut for a week from feather bundles Bhatsa Dam is experiencing technical failure in Dwarka and as a result water supply is being provided to the police station

Thane: Due to technical failure in Bhatsa dam gate, water supply to Thane city will be reduced by 50% for next two days. Repairs are expected to take eight days. As the city's water supply will be restored only after this work, Thanekars are likely to face water crisis for at least a week. Meanwhile, in order to alleviate the water scarcity, the Municipal Corporation has tried to provide relief to the people of Thane by making new plans for the available water.

In Thane Municipal Corporation area 485 million liters of water is supplied daily through four sources. These include resources from STEM Authority, Municipal Corporation's own scheme, MIDC and Mumbai Municipal Corporation. Out of 485, 200 million liters of water is supplied through NMC's own scheme. For this, the corporation draws water from the feather dam of Bhatsa dam. As a result, 100 million liters of water will be supplied daily from NMC's own scheme instead of 200. Municipal Corporation's scheme provides water supply to Thane city, Ghodbunder area and Kalwa area. Therefore, Thanekar will have to face water scarcity in summer.

Water department wise planning Water supply to Ghodbunder Road, Majiwada, Manpada, Balkumbh, Kolshet, Hiranandani Estate, Dhokali, Waghbil, Brahmand, Vijayanagari, Gandhinagar, Kasarwadwali, Ovala, Siddhanchal, Surkurpada and Unnati will be cut off from 9 am to 9 pm every day from Thursday. The water supply will be cut off daily from Thursday night from 9 pm to 9 am at Eternity, Johnson, Samata Nagar, Siddheshwar, Dosti, Aakriti, Kalwa, Mumbra, Jail, Saket, Ritupark, Rustamji.

The gate of Bhatsa Dam, which supplies water to Thane city, has suffered a technical failure and due to this repair work, water supply to the city is likely to be less for at least eight days. In order to prevent Thanekar from facing water scarcity during this period, 12 hours of water has been planned for the water available from NMC's own scheme. -Vinod Pawar, Suburban Engineer, Thane Municipal Corporation