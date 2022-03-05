Materials from the Covid Center which cost crores were dumped on the ground

The district administration, municipal administration and other generous people of the city had also contributed for the purchase of this material. But now the citizens are expressing their indignation seeing this unforgivable negligence done by the municipality Covid center at Ambernath.

Pradip Bhanage, Ambernath: After the closure of the Covid Center set up by the Ambernath Municipal Corporation in the Dental College, it has come to light that the material worth crores of rupees has been literally thrown away in this Covid Center. It is certain that if this material is not taken care of, it will go to waste. After this, the municipal administration said that the center of Kovid is being shifted to other buildings of the municipality.

But in reality, all the expensive ICU beds, normal beds, iron beds, carts, saline stands, ambulances from this coveted center have been brought to the open in the fire brigade ground. This material had to be kept at least in a confined space or hall. However, after opening it in the open, this material will have to wait in the current scorching sun and subsequent rains.

The district administration, municipal administration and other generous people of the city had also contributed for the purchase of this material. But now the citizens are expressing their indignation seeing this unforgivable negligence done by the municipality. Meanwhile, the Chief Officer of Ambernath Municipality Dr. Asked about the hasty evacuation of the dental college, Prashant Rasal said the material has been temporarily kept open and will be moved to a safer place by Monday.