Mhada Lottery Mumbai 2022: MHADA to set up largest township in Ambernath

MHADA will set up the largest township in the state in the city of Ambernath. For this, 200 acres of land adjacent to Chikhloli Dam was surveyed by MHADA officials today. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad has given this information.

The population of Mumbai suburbs is currently growing rapidly. However, this growing trend is not conducive to Mumbai. At present there are land available beyond Dombivali, i.e only Ambernath and Badlapur. Therefore, MHADA will set up a mega township in this area, said Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad.

This township will be the largest township in Maharashtra among the townships built by MHADA till date, said Jitendra Awhad. So far no MHADA project has been set up in Ambernath city. However, due to the connectivity of the area, this area is of paramount importance right now. That is why MHADA is planning to purchase 200 acres of land adjacent to Chikhloli Dam.

Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad said that the largest township in Maharashtra will be built in this place out of the townships built by MHADA till date. He gave this information while he attended an event in Ambernath city. The proposed site at Chikhloli, where the project is planned to be set up, was surveyed by MHADA officials today. On this occasion, MHADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Nitin Mahajan himself was present.

Jitendra Awhad, meanwhile, said talks were underway with a Japanese government company for the largest township. Every minister wants to have a big project in his career. Therefore, if this project is done, we will get different happiness and Mr. Pawar's vision of development will work here, said Jitendra Awhad. If this township takes place in Ambernath, it will be important for the development of the city.