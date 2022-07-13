Mumbai Local Train: Local train service disrupted at Thane railway station

It has been raining in Mumbai and its suburbs since early morning. Similarly, the Central Railway has come to a standstill. Central Railway has come to stand still as trains have stopped at Thane station. The local trains has been shut down due to a technical glitch. At present, the administration is working to solve the issue. After that the slow track will start, it may take some more time.

Heavy rains have started in Mumbai and suburbs. Heavy rains have started in many parts of the country, including South Mumbai and Central Mumbai Heavy rains are falling in Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivali and suburbs. Also, the continuous rains have affected the local service. The local on Central, Harbor Road is running late. The Western Railway is running smoothly. There was some water on the tracks at Thane railway station. Similarly, due to the breakdown in the local train, the traffic on the Central Railway has also been disrupted.

