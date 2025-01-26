Mumbai-Nashik Highway Accident: Over 20 Injured, 4 Critical as Tourist Bus Overturns Near Kasara

More than 20 people were injured when a tourist bus lost control and overturned near Chintaman Wadi, Kasara on the Mumbai-Nashik highway. The accident occurred around 9 a.m. today.

The bus, which was traveling from Mumbai to Sinnar for a marriage, veered off the road and overturned into a drain after the driver reportedly lost control on a turn. Four of the injured are in critical condition.

Rescue teams, including Gurunath Watade, Balu Mange, Kailash Gair, Fayaz Shaikh, Swapnil Kalantri, and Akshay Ladak, rushed to the site following the accident. With the help of Kasara and Shahapur Highway police, the seriously injured were transported to Khardi Rural Hospital, while others were taken to Kasara Primary Health Centre.

Read Also | Pune Accident: College Student Dies After Being Run Over by Dumper in Baramati, Horrific Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

The injured have been identified as Bhavesh Rajguru, 22, Pratibha Sonawane, 25, Maruti Sonawane, 50, Ashok China Bhalerao, 45, Megha Palchand, 25, Baliram Gajaba Adhale, 51, Vansh Ashok Bhalerao, 10, Rahul Maruti Sonawane, 25, Ranjana Sonawane, 50, Rubina Shaikh, 29, Mangal Vitthal Rajguru, 38, Swati Rajguru, 20, and Rahul Sridhar Karkar, 22.

The bus driver, who is in police custody, underwent a medical examination. According to the driver, the bus lost control after a trailer truck hit it from behind. Police are investigating the cause of the accident.