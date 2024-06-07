Thane Traffic Update: Commuters Stuck At Ghodbunder Road Due to Gaimukh Repair Works

Commuters on Ghodbunder Road are experiencing severe traffic delays, with many stuck in congestion for nearly 45 minutes due to ongoing repair works at Gaimukh. The Public Works Department (PWD) is currently repairing a 700-meter stretch of the road, leading to significant disruptions.Jai Singh, a frustrated commuter, shared his grievances, with LokmatTimes.com stating, "The 20-minute rule for each side is never followed. We are suffering every day. People are getting late for the office daily." His sentiment echoes the frustration of many who rely on this route for their daily commute.

Despite the inconvenience, there is hope on the horizon. The traffic police have announced that the PWD's repair work is expected to be completed today. This should alleviate the traffic congestion from tomorrow onwards, providing much-needed relief to the daily commuters.

Residents and commuters have suggested alternative routes for heavy vehicles to avoid clashing with cars and buses on the heavily residential and commercial Thane Ghodbunder Road. Proposed alternatives include a four-lane road from Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Manor to Bhiwandi and another route from Kaman to Bhiwandi, contingent on proper maintenance by the authorities