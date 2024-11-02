Mumbra-Shilphata Fire Incident: Exploding Cylinder Causes Significant Damage to Four Shops

A fire broke out in temporary shops in the Shilphata area near Mumbra around midnight on Saturday, destroying four shops and causing one gas cylinder to explode. The incident, which occurred at approximately 2:20 PM, involved three furniture shops and one scrap shop located in a temporary shed near a private bank.

Upon receiving reports of the fire, employees from the private electricity distribution company and fire brigade personnel quickly rushed to the scene. Utilizing one fire and one rescue vehicle, along with two water tankers, the firefighting teams managed to extinguish the blaze within an hour, bringing it under control by around 3:30 PM.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the incident. However, officials from Thampa's emergency room confirmed that significant damage was caused, with wooden sofas, cupboards, beds, and other furniture materials in the affected shops completely burned.