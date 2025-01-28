Non-Marathi Residents Protest Over Satyanarayan Puja and Haldi-Kumkum Ceremony in Dombivli (Watch Video)

Tension between Marathi and non-Marathi is escalating day by day in Maharashtra. Initially, a Kalyan family was targeted by non-Marathi speakers for speaking Marathi. In Kalwa, a young boy was mobbed for asking a vegetable vendor to communicate in Marathi. Recently, clashes erupted in Dombivli between Marathi and non-Marathi residents over the Satyanarayan Puja and Haldi Kumku ceremony, prompting police intervention.

The incident in Dombivli's Nandivali area has gone viral on social media. A Marathi woman from the society stated that they organized the Haldi Kumku and Satyanarayan Puja at their own expense, without society funds. She alleged that an non-Marathi member instigated an argument by insulting Marathi speakers, leading to a police complaint against him.

Additionally, an non-Marathi member made derogatory comments about the Satyanarayan Puja in a WhatsApp group and attempted to disrupt the Haldi Kumku ceremony, resulting in a heated exchange. He reportedly used obscene language against the Marathi women present.

Disputes in this Dombivli society have persisted for seven years, hindering religious events. In response, the women decided to organize a Haldi Kumku ceremony on February 2, funding it through voluntary subscriptions. However, a poster announcing the event faced opposition from Anil Bhat, and complaints surfaced about Chirag Lalan using abusive language against Marathi residents. Police Inspector Vijay Kadbane confirmed that a case has been registered, and further action is underway.

In Panvel, a Marathi family named Gaikwad faced bullying from Non-marathi members in Hiranandani Society. Despite the landlord renting them a house, the society chairman pressured them to leave, even threatening them in the presence of a small child and elderly mother-in-law. The MNS women office bearers have intervened, demanding an apology from Chairman Vasundhara Sharma.