Part of a house collapsed in Rabodi area of ​​Thane

Thane: A part of a load-bearing house at Rabodi-1 collapsed on Tuesday at around 12:20 pm. With the help of Disaster Management Cell staff, 6 persons were evacuated from the house. The disaster management cell said no one was injured in the incident.

There is one more storey load bearing house at Katal Khana Road, Rehmad Nagar in Rabodi 1 area owned by Saida Salim Qureshi. As soon as the Disaster Management Cell got the information that part of the house had collapsed, the staff of Disaster Management Cell 1-Pickup Vehicle and the staff of Encroachment Department (Shallow Ward Committee) rushed to the spot. Also, with the help of Disaster Management Cell staff, the occupants of the house were evacuated. This information was given by Disaster Management Officer Avinash Sawant.