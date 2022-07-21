Police arrest two in Thane for attacking Shiv Sena leader

Two persons has been arrested in connection of attacking Shiv Sena leader of Uddhav Thackeray's group in Thane. Shiv Sena leader Harshawardhan Palande, was injured in an attack on him on Wednesday and was also admitted to the hospital.



On Wednesday, at Pune Link Road in Kalyan East, four or five-man had come to the leader's car and attacked him with sticks. According to the police official, "The Kolsewadi police on Thursday arrested two persons in this connection."

Police have registered a case under Indian Penal Code Sections 323, 324, 504, 506 and 34.



Meanwhile, the rebellion in Shiv Sena is increasing day by day and it has reached the corporators at the local level. So, at the national level, now the picture of this rebellion is being seen up to the MPs. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has given Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray a big blow after the rebellion of 40 MLAs. 12 out of 18 MPs of Shiv Sena in the state are likely to form a separate group and Chief Minister Shinde is likely to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi.