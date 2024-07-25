School Holiday in Thane On July 26: TMC Declares Holiday for Schools and Colleges Tomorrow Due Heavy Rainfall

In light of the ongoing heavy rainfall and the orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, the Thane Municipal Corporation has announced the closure of all schools on July 26, 2024. The decision affects all educational institutions from grades 1 to 12, across all mediums and boards within the Thane municipal area.

This precautionary measure has been taken considering the potential difficulties students may face in commuting to and from school during severe weather conditions.

Schools in Thane to Remain Closed Tomorrow Due to Heavy Rainfall

The primary concern behind this decision is the safety of the students. School administrations have been instructed to immediately inform all students and parents about this announcement. The closure applies to all schools, regardless of their affiliation or medium of instruction.