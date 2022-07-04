Security outside Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's house increased in Thane

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's private residence in Thane has now been secured by Thane police on the lines of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's 'Matoshri' residence. The same security arrangements were reviewed on Saturday by senior police officials, including Thane Police Commissioner Dattatraya Karale. Shinde has been provided Z-plus security immediately after his election as Chief Minister. He has not yet taken over the government residence Varsha in Mumbai. On the lines of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Matoshri residence and Chief Minister's official residence 'Varsha', special police security has been set up around Chief Minister Shinde's Louiswadi residence in Thane. A senior police official from Thane told Lokmat that Chief Minister Shinde was taking special care of Z-plus security. Against this backdrop, Thane Police Commissioner Dattatraya Karale, Additional Commissioner of Police, Western Regional Division, Dr. Punjab Ugale, Additional Commissioner of Police Sanjay Jadhav and others took stock.

A convoy of more than 125 personnel under the supervision of a police inspector level officer will be deployed around the residence day and night. Two companies of riot control squad and state reserve police force will also be deployed in it. In addition, CCTV, Watch Tower, Metal Detector, Pilot Van will also be included.