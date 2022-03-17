Shocking! Wife kills woman by pouring boiling ghee over suspected affair with husband

An unbelievable incident has happened in Thane. On Tuesday Vartak Nagar police booked Geeta Yadav of Dnyaneshwar Nagar, Wagle Estate for murdering Manisha Panday for having an affair with her husband. The accused Geeta Yadav had poured boiling ghee on victim Manisha Panday in January.

According to the reports, the police told one news portal that, the accused and the victim knew each other for the past few years. According to the complaint “Few months before the incident, Yadav had threatened Pandey to stay away from her husband, but she avoided Yadav’s husband who was trying to make advances to her.”

The police said, on January 22 the accused called the victim at her home on the pretext of boiling 'pooris' and allegedly threw boiling ghee on her, after which she got harshly burnt.

After the incident, Panday took to the hospital in Sion Hospital.