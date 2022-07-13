Suresh Mhatre appoints as Thane District Rural President of NCP

Suresh Mhatre on Wednesday appointed as the Thane District Rural President of the Nationalist Congress Party. In Mumbai, the appointment letter was handed over to Mhatre by NCP President Sharad Pawar.

NCP state president Jayant Patil, former minister Jitendra Awhad, Chhagan Bhujbal, declining district president Dashrath Tiware, Anand Paranjape and others were present on the occasion. With the appointment of Balya Mama as the rural district president, there is an atmosphere of enthusiasm among Mhatre's activists.

Suresh Mhatre had joined the NCP last year. Taking note of Mhatre's work, party stalwarts have appointed him as Thane District Rural President. Meanwhile, Suresh Mhatre said, "We will never let the trust placed in us by the NCP leaders be shattered and we will do our utmost to expand the NCP in Thane district in the near future." The referendum has been given.