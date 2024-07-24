Thane: 2 Injured After Ceiling Collapse in Lokmanya Nagar

Two residents sustained injuries when the ceiling of a room in a chawl collapsed early this morning in Lokmanya Nagar, Thane (West). The incident, which took place around 12:30 AM at Tuljabhavani Nivas—a two-story building approximately 20-25 years old—resulted in the injuries.

According to the Disaster Management Cell, the plaster ceiling of a room on the ground floor of the building, approximately 20 to 25 years old, collapsed. The affected room is owned by Mrs. Namrata Vengurlekar and occupied by tenant Dinesh Warang.

Emergency responders, including the Assistant Commissioner of the Lokmanya Savarkar Ward , Executive Engineer from the Public Works Department, and staff from the Encroachment Department, were promptly on the scene along with Disaster Management Cell employees.

Mrs. Sunanda Warang, 63, sustained serious injuries to her chest, abdomen, and right-hand fingers. She was initially treated at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa, and later transferred to Sion Hospital in Mumbai for further treatment. Dinesh Warang, 38, suffered minor injuries to his left hand and was discharged after treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital.

Tuljabhavani Niwas comprises a total of six rooms. Authorities from the Lokmanya-Savarkar Ward are conducting further investigations and taking necessary actions following the incident.