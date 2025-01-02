Thane: 39 Builders Face Show-Cause Notices for Failing to Comply with Air Pollution Control Guidelines

In a bid to maintain air quality within Thane city limits, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has intensified measures to curb air pollution. A total of 297 builders were instructed to follow air pollution control guidelines, out of which 39 have been issued show-cause notices for failing to comply. If these builders do not take immediate corrective action, the corporation is set to issue stop-work orders against them.

Compliance Status and Penalties

As part of the air pollution control initiative, 297 construction sites were served preliminary notices. While 31 builders adhered to all guidelines, deficiencies were found in 151 cases, resulting in fines amounting to ₹4 lakh. The 39 defaulters, who failed to implement the required measures, have been asked why their construction work should not be halted. Additional Municipal Commissioner (I) Sandeep Malvi has instructed that immediate stop-work orders be issued if compliance is not ensured. He also directed the Environment Department to conduct surprise inspections to ensure adherence to norms at all 297 sites.

High Court Directives and TMC Initiatives

The High Court had earlier directed the TMC to implement various measures to tackle air pollution following a public interest litigation. On Wednesday, a review meeting was chaired by Malvi. Officials including City Engineer Prashant Sonagra, Deputy Commissioners Padmashree Bainade and Sachin Sangle, Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan, and representatives from the Metro, MSRDC, transport, and police departments were present. Malvi emphasized that all agencies must strictly adhere to the High Court and Pollution Control Board’s guidelines. He urged Metro and MSRDC to use green nets to control dust during their projects.

Action Taken on Complaints

Chief Environmental Officer Manisha Pradhan reported that the Environment Department had imposed fines totaling ₹1.7 lakh in response to air pollution complaints. As per Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao’s directives, air quality monitoring equipment has been installed at 50 locations across development sites. Developers who have not installed such systems have been warned of strict action.

Ban on Open Burning and Use of Firewood

The TMC has enforced a ban on open burning of leaves, waste, and plastic in the city. Nine complaints have been addressed, with the Solid Waste Management Department imposing fines of ₹20,000. Additionally, the use of firewood in hotels, tandoors, and bakeries has been prohibited.

Construction Waste Disposal Efforts

The city’s construction and demolition waste project, with a capacity of 300 tons, processed 7,414 tons of waste between March and November 2024. Developers and contractors are mandated to transport debris using GPS-enabled vehicles, ensuring proper disposal.

Action Against Vehicles Violating Norms

In coordination with the Regional Transport Office (RTO), TMC penalized 5,909 vehicles at Anand Nagar and Dahisar toll nakas for transporting debris without proper covering. An additional 4,008 vehicles without valid Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates were also fined. Vehicles without transport permits are barred from entering TMC limits.