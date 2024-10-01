Thane: 40 Students Hospitalised Due to Suspected Food Poisoning After Consuming Mid-Day Meal at School in Kalwa

Thane, Maharashtra (October 1, 2024): Forty students in Classes 5 and 6 at Sahakar Vidya Prasarak Mandal School in the Manisha Nagar area of Kalwa have been hospitalized due to suspected food poisoning. All the affected students are currently receiving treatment at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Thane, and their condition is stable.

The students reportedly consumed school nutrition provided by the government, which included rice, dal, and matki urad, on Tuesday afternoon. Some students began to feel nauseated by the smell of the food, and several experienced vomiting and stomach aches after eating.

Upon noticing the symptoms, the students were quickly taken to the hospital for treatment. Parents rushed to the hospital after being informed by the school management later in the evening.

Former corporator Milind Patil claimed that there had been previous complaints regarding food hygiene at the school, including reports of cockroaches and insects in the meals served. He alleged that the school principal did not taste the food before it was distributed to the students.