Thane: 16-Year-Old Boy Runs Away From Home After Parents Scolded Him for Not Studying; Police Launch Probe

A 16-year-old boy from Shahad, located in Maharashtra's Thane district, ran away from home after being scolded by his parents for neglecting his studies, according to police reports on Saturday. The incident took place on September 25.

An official from the Ulhasnagar police station stated, "The boy's parents reprimanded him for not studying, prompting him to leave the house around 9 PM on Wednesday. They conducted a frantic search for him over the next two days but were unable to locate him."

Following the missing person's report filed by the boy's parents, the police registered a case of kidnapping against an unidentified individual. Authorities are actively working to locate the missing teenager

