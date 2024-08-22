Thane: 9-Year-Old Girl Sexually Assaulted by Man After Being Taken to Toilet in Ambernath; Arrested

In a incident reported from Ambernath, a 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. According to the police, the accused took the minor to a toilet where the molestation occurred. Following the incident, Ambernath police registered a case and promptly arrested the suspect.

A minor girl from Ambernath town was allegedly molested and sexually assaulted by a man identified as Santosh Kamble in a public toilet. According to police reports, Kamble showed the girl obscene videos before committing the assault. The incident came to light when the girl's mother lodged a complaint at the Ambernath police station on August 21. Acting swiftly, the police registered a case and arrested Kamble, who has since been remanded to police custody, as confirmed by Jagannath Kalaskar, Senior Police Inspector of Ambernath police station.

"A case has been registered, and the accused was immediately arrested and produced before a court, which remanded him to two-day police custody, " said Jagannath Kalaskar, Senior Police Inspector.