Thane: After Sunday Chaos on Ghodbunder Road, 1500 truckers fined for Defying Ban

Commuters on Ghodbunder Road have been complaining of severe traffic congestion due to ongoing repair works at Gaimukh from May 24 to June 6, compounded by the presence of heavy vehicles. According to traffic police authorities, around 350 heavy vehicles were fined in a single day and approximately 1,500 vehicles have been fined from May 24 to June 3. The Public Works Department (PWD) is repairing a 700-meter stretch at Gaimukh Ghat, leaving only a single lane operational and necessitating a 20-minute alternating traffic system.

Heavy vehicles from Mumbai and Thane towards Ghodbunder Road are prohibited from entering Kapurbawdi Junction and Y-Junction Bridge. Instead, they must take alternative routes via Kharegaon Toll Naka, Mankoli, Anjurphata, or Kasheli to reach their destinations. Despite these measures, many commuters report that heavy vehicles are not adhering to traffic notifications, exacerbating the congestion.

A resident of Waghbil shared with LokmatTimes.com the frustration of a two-hour bus journey covering just 5.9 km due to heavy vehicle blockages. Another commuter, Kumar Sulabh, a civil engineer, mentioned that his daily commute from Mira Road to Bhiwandi now takes 3 hours instead of the usual 1 hour and 10 minutes, resulting in wasted time, fuel, money, and environmental costs.

Traffic police have acknowledged the delays caused by the single-lane operation and have been penalizing heavy vehicles to manage the situation. However, many commuters still experience long delays. Ashwin Yadav, who commutes from Vasai to Thane, described a harrowing six-hour journey, criticizing the lack of traffic police presence at key points and the failure to enforce the heavy vehicle restrictions.

Residents and commuters have suggested alternative routes for heavy vehicles to avoid clashing with cars and buses on the heavily residential and commercial Thane Ghodbunder Road. Proposed alternatives include a four-lane road from Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway in Manor to Bhiwandi and another route from Kaman to Bhiwandi, contingent on proper maintenance by the authorities.

What was intended as a smooth upgrade has turned into a daily traffic nightmare, leaving commuters stranded for hours and calling for urgent action and better planning from the authorities.