Thane Air Pollution: TMC Halts Construction at Seven Sites for Violating Control Guidelines

The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has taken strict action against developers violating pollution control guidelines during construction activities, halting work at seven construction sites. An official confirmed on Saturday that the TMC issued orders to suspend operations for developers who failed to adhere to environmental regulations.

The city development department reported that out of 317 construction sites directed to implement dust pollution control measures, punitive action was taken at 182 sites for non-compliance. A total fine of Rs 9.25 lakh was imposed on the violators.

In addition, show-cause notices were served to 120 developers, asking why their construction activities should not be suspended. Of these, seven developers who failed to provide proof of compliance were ordered to halt all work.

Sangram Kanade, Assistant Director of Urban Planning, confirmed the suspension orders and named the seven developers involved. Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has instructed all relevant departments to enforce strict adherence to air pollution control measures, in line with Bombay High Court guidelines. The environment department has also been tasked with conducting regular surprise inspections at construction sites to ensure compliance.