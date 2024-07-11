Thane: Architect From Kalyan Slips Into Gap Between Train and Platform While Boarding Train at Station, Dies

A 44-year-old architect from Kalyan has died after he fell in the platform-footboard gap while attempting to board a long-distance train from Thane station on Monday night (July 11), officials informed.

The deceased was identified as Afzal Shaikh, a resident of Doodh Naka in Kalyan. The accident occurred when he was trying to board the Amaravati Express from Thane platform 5 around 9.15 pm on Wednesday.

The police said he lost his grip while boarding the coach, slipped waist-down in the gap, and was dragged for a few meters as the train started moving.

After passengers in the train raised alarm about the accident, the mail express guard halted the train while the railway staff managed to pull Shaikh, who was bleeding profusely. The staff rushed him to the Kalwa municipal hospital where he was declared dead.