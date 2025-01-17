Thane: Badlapur Police Arrest Woman, Accomplices for Orchestrating Fake Rape Allegation

In a shocking revelation, Badlapur East Police uncovered a fabricated rape case orchestrated by a woman and her accomplices to falsely implicate an innocent man, Abhishek Singh, from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. Investigations revealed that Singh, against whom the case was registered on December 30, 2024, under BNS Section 64(1), was in Lucknow at the time of the alleged crime. CCTV footage and other evidence confirmed his alibi, exposing the plot to mislead the police.

Further investigations unraveled a calculated conspiracy led by Sunny Chauhan, along with accomplices, to frame Singh. The plot involved creating a fake Snapchat account in Singh's name, booking a hotel room using a forged Aadhaar card, and fabricating chat records to implicate him. The complainant was lured into the conspiracy, leading to a false rape complaint.

Police arrested Sunny Chauhan and another accused, Bhavesh Totlani, while the complainant's involvement also came to light. Charges under multiple BNS and IT Act sections, including forgery, criminal conspiracy, and defamation, have been added to the case.

This breakthrough was achieved under the guidance of DCP Sachin Gore and ACP Shailesh Kale, with Senior PI Kiran Balwadkar and his team playing a pivotal role.